Dimitar Berbatov names Bruno Fernandes’ main weakness at Man United

Dimitar Berbatov believes that Bruno Fernandes needs to work on the defensive side of his game following his good attacking form for Manchester United this season.

The Portuguese playmaker has developed into one of the Red Devils’ most important players since having signed for the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has scored 10 goals and has made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season, and he has been earning lots of praise for his solid performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The 26-year-old scored twice in Manchester United’s 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday night as he continued his fine form.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Fernandes so far this season, but he says he wants to see the playmaker improve the defensive side of his game.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “Fernandes has impressed me so much and the only weakness I see in him is his defensive side. He can improve a bit there.

“He’s an attacking midfielder, though, who creates chances, scores goals and up the pitch is where he has his power. That’s why I think it’s good to have someone in the team to cover for him.

“Other than his defensive weakness, he is doing everything that the manager wants from him and, with 20 goals since he joined in January, he’s certainly scored more than people expected.

“He is phenomenal in the passing and scoring department and since he joined the club he is doing everything that he needs to do.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to face Southampton in the top flight.

The Red Devils are aiming to make it three wins in a row in the top flight.

