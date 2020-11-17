Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he sees similarities between himself and Manchester United legend Paul Scholes.

The Portugal international has firmly established himself as a key player for the Red Devils after having signed for the Premier League side from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has started the new campaign strongly and has already netted five goals and made three assists in seven Premier League outings for the Red Devils.

He scored two goals and set up the other during Manchester United’s 3-1 win away to Everton in a man-of-the-match performance at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old will now be hoping to push on and help Manchester United to climb the Premier League table after their stuttering start to the season left them with just three wins from their opening seven games.

Now, the playmaker has admitted that he feels that he shares similar characteristics to Manchester United Scholes when it comes to his style of play.

Speaking on the UTD Podcast, Fernandes said: “Maybe I’m closer to Paul Scholes than the rest of them. Scholes was a guy who likes to be in the box, who likes to give an assist, who likes to score a lot of goals.

“I remember when we were about to play Club Brugge last season, and I was in the dining room with Fred, and on the television they were playing all Paul Scholes’ goals in a Manchester United shirt.

“We had eaten, but we just stayed there to watch all of those goals of his. It was funny because I was talking to Fred, and I said to him, ‘You see what Paul Scholes is doing, you need to be more closer to the goal, because if not, you will never score!’.

“And then Fred, in that game, he scored twice! I appreciate Scholes a lot but maybe because, at that time for me in Portugal, when Scholes was playing at his best level, it was difficult for us to see English football.

“After watching a video of Paul Scholes, I knew he was a player who scored a lot of goals.”

Fernandes continued: “I think Scholes was one of the best midfielders in the world.

“For England, a lot of people talk about Frank Lampard because he scored a lot of goals of course, one of the best in England too, you have Steven Gerrard too.

“But I think Scholes is the one who makes more difference than anyone else. And before everyone starts talking about this, I haven’t seen every midfielder in England, OK!

“But I think in the last generation, those three were the three best ones, and for me Scholes was best.”

Fernandes will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford this weekend.

