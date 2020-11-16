Bruno Fernandes: Why Man United have mentality to win Premier League title

Bruno Fernandes believes that Manchester United’s squad have the mentality needed to win the Premier League title.

It has been something of a stuttering start to the new season for the Red Devils under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Manchester United having only managed to win three of their opening seven games in the top flight.

Manchester United are currently languishing down in 14th place in the Premier League table and they have failed to win back to back games in the top flight all season.

Fernandes has once again proven himself as a key player for the Red Devils this season. The Portugal international has scored five goals and made three assists in seven outings in the top flight so far.

Manchester United are aiming to build on their third-placed finish from last season this time around, and the Portugal international feels that the Red Devils have what it takes to challenge for the top trophies.

Speaking on the UTD Podcast, Fernandes said: “For me, it doesn’t matter about the other teams, people may say they are better than us, they have a better first XI than us, the guys who come from the bench are better, people can say what they think, I don’t care.

“For me, I came to Manchester to win trophies. You are playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world. This club has made history in the past, an amazing history.

“For a club like Manchester United, it’s a long time since we won the Premier League. It’s too long, I think.

“So you have to have in your mind – all the players, all the staff – we are here to win. And I think we have that mentality.”

The playmaker – who signed for the club from Sporting Lisbon in January – will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

