Rio Ferdinand: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Rio Ferdinand has talked up the importance of Bruno Fernandes to the Manchester United team, describing the Portugal international as the Red Devils’ “talisman”.

The playmaker was in fine form on Saturday as he helped to inspire Manchester United to a 3-1 win at Everton in the Premier League, with Fernandes scoring two and setting up the other for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

After scoring both of Manchester United’s opening two goals, Fernandes turned provider late on and set up new signing Edinson Cavani, who netted his first goal for the Red Devils to wrap up the win.

Fernandes has now scored five goals and made three assists in seven Premier League games for Manchester United so far this season.

And former Red Devils defender Ferdinand has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from the Portuguese playmaker in recent weeks.

Speaking in an interview on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “The talisman, who I believe is now the leader at Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, stepped up.

“When the time is most important, this guy stands up.he has 31 goal involvements in 33 games. That is outstanding. That is a crazy consistency which this team needs.

“For him to produce those numbers in a very inconsistent team says it all. After the game he said it doesn’t matter who scores, at the end he could have had a hat-trick but it’s not about that. He wanted to give Cavani that confidence and to get him on that road.

“So listen, it’s good. It’s a good problem for Solskjaer. Does he stick with Martial or throw Cavani in? These are great problems for Ole. He needed a result, he picked a team for the occasion and they produced the goods.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at home.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in 14th place in the Premier League table after having taken 10 points from their opening seven games in the top flight.

