Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United stars must learn from Bruno Fernandes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that all of his Manchester United players can learn from the example that Bruno Fernandes has been setting for the Red Devils on the pitch.

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United’s top players since his move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has quickly established himself as a key man for Solskjaer, and the playmaker has already netted nine goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Fernandes has started all of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League this season and has developed into a talismanic player for the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old has also been praised for the leadership qualities he has shown on the pitch for the Red Devils.

And Manchester United boss Solskjaer believes that’s an attribute that his whole squad has been benefitting from.

Speaking at a news conference before Manchester United’s clash with Southampton at the weekend, Solskjaer said: “I’ve been [a player] in a team and I like a team where it is not just the manager or the coaches who shout.

“I want players to take responsibility and put other players into their place at times when that is necessary because they’re out there fighting for one cause and that is for the team to win.

“I think once in a while you just have to take a rollocking. Not that Bruno is just giving out rollockings, he is also instructing, and I think we can all learn from his mentality and mindset.

“If it is 2-0, he wants 3-0. If it is 4-0, he wants 5-0. He always wants to improve and for the team to improve.

“If we keep on improving, we have a very good opportunity because this squad is going places.”

Manchester United will return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Paris Saint-Germain at home.

After that, the Red Devils will travel to east London to take on West Ham United at the weekend in the Premier League.

