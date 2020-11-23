Bruno Fernandes issues warning to Man United stars after West Brom win

Bruno Fernandes has called on his Manchester United team-mates to step their game up after they edged to a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

After a goalless first half in which West Brom more than held their own at Old Trafford, Fernandes stepped up to score the eventual winner for the Red Devils from the penalty spot in the 56th minute.

Fernandes had to take his penalty twice after a VAR review showed that Sam Johnstone was off his line for the first attempt.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form all season and they have taken 13 points from their opening eight games in the Premier League this term.

Portugal playmaker Fernandes admits that his side were somewhat fortunate to get the win against the Baggies on Saturday, and he has called on Manchester United to step their game up in the coming weeks.

Speaking after the game, Fernandes said: “Of course it is really important to us to win this game.

“First of all not because it was our first league win at Old Trafford but because we needed to get points in the league.

“It was a tough game. We can do much better. We created a lot but we have the qualities to do much better.”

Fernandes has been in fine form this season, with the 26-year-old having scored six goals and made three assists in the Premier League this term.

He will be expecting to feature when the Red Devils return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with a home clash against Istanbul Basaksehir.

