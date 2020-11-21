Dimitar Berbatov makes plea about Edinson Cavani at Man United

Dimitar Berbatov wants to see more from Edinson Cavani in a Manchester United shirt in the coming weeks and months.

The 33-year-old has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford after having joined on a free transfer in the summer transfer window following his release by Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani netted his first goal for Manchester United when he came off the bench to score for the Red Devils in their 3-1 victory over Everton before the international break.

However, the striker is yet to start a game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as he looks to force his way into the first team at Old Trafford.

Former Red Devils star Berbatov is a keen admirer of Cavani, and he would like to see him feature more regularly in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “I want the big Uruguayan to score more for United, after getting his first against Everton a couple of weeks ago, but to do that he needs to play more minutes

“I want to see Cavani play down the middle, with Anthony Martial on the left and Marcus Rashford to the right.

“When he has come on, Cavani has looked sharp so far for United and made some excellent runs.

“At 33, he’s in great shape and, with young guys around him, he could be lethal for United.

“Saturday’s home match against struggling West Brom would be a perfect opportunity for Solskjaer to play Cavani in the centre of the United attack.”

Cavani will be hoping to start when Manchester United host West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

The Red Devils are looking to beat the Baggies and make it back to back wins in the top flight for the first time this season.

