Today’s headlines feature both Manchester United and Liverpool FC’s searches for defensive reinforcements in the forthcoming transfer windows.

Liverpool FC are being linked with Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo, while Manchester United are also looking at some centre-half options, including Braga youngster David Carmo.

Manchester United are “stepping up” their search for a left-sided centre-half and Braga starlet David Carmo, 21, is in their sights. (ESPN via The Daily Mail)

Contrary to recent speculation, Manchester United are not discussing the possibility of bringing Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, back to Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool FC are planning to make an offer to Olympiakos to sign Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo, 26, to provide cover following the injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. (Sic Noticias via The Daily Express)

Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund’s 21-year-old centre-half Dan-Axel Zagadou as a potential defensive recruit. (Calciomercato, via The Manchester Evening News)

Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj is attracting strong interest from Southampton and Brighton ahead of the January transfer window. (HLN via Metro)

FC Barcelona are pondering a move to sign Manchester United youngster Arnau Puigmal, 19, as the Spanish club looks to bolster its youth ranks. (Sport)

