Paul Scholes rates Donny van de Beek after Man United defeat

Paul Scholes labelled Donny van de Beek’s performance as “alright” after Manchester United suffered a 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Netherlands international has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old made his fourth start in all competitions for Manchester United on Wednesday night in Turkey as he featured for 61 minutes during the disappointing defeat for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Van de Beek is yet to start a game in the Premier League for Manchester United so far this season and has only made five appearances from the bench for the Red Devils in the top flight.

Speaking after Wednesday’s loss, Scholes felt that Van de Beek performed fairly well in the European clash, but he wasn’t blown away by the performance as a whole.

“I thought he [Van de Beek] was alright, [he] kept the ball well I suppose. Passed it well,” Scholes said on BT Sport.

“[He] didn’t really get involved in the final third as much as you would have liked.”

Van de Beek will be hoping to make his first Premier League start for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Everton in the top flight away from home on Saturday.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game in Turkey, Van de Beek said: “I’m really disappointed. I think we started OK, the first 10 minutes, then we give a goal away. I don’t know how.

“After that I think we lose the confidence. We can play much better. We are a team and everyone has a responsibility and we can play much better.”

The Red Devils are currently down in 15th place in the top-flight table after a disappointing start to the new campaign under Solskjaer.

