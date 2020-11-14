Ed Woodward issues Man United backing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ed Woodward has issued his backing for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the club’s stuttering start to the new season.

The Red Devils currently find themselves all the way down in 14th place in the Premier League table after having struggled to produce consistent form in the top flight under Solskjaer this term.

Manchester United have failed to win back to back games in the Premier League and they have only sealed three victories from their opening seven games in the top flight.

Despite their inconsistency, the Red Devils produced an impressive performance to claim a 3-1 win at Everton in their most recent outing.

Now, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Woodward has spoken out about Solskjaer’s situation at the club, insisting that the Red Devils remain committed to their manager.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, after the club announced a 20 per cent fall in their first-quarter revenue due to losses incurred from reduced ticket sales during the coronavirus pandemic, Woodward said: “On the pitch, while there is still hard work ahead to achieve greater consistency, we remain absolutely committed to the positive path we are on under Ole as the team continues to develop.

“We miss playing in front of our fans and we are working hard together with our governing bodies and relevant authorities to ensure that fans can safely return as soon as possible.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are aiming to improve on their third-placed finish in the Premier League table last season.

