Joe Cole talks up ‘nasty’ Bruno Fernandes after Man United’s win at Everton

Joe Cole felt that Fred and Scott McTominay’s performances in midfield help to allow Bruno Fernandes to control the game as he helped to inspire Manchester United to a 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

The home side took the lead in the 19th minute when Bernard fired home a low finish in between Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s legs.

However, Everton’s lead did not last long, as Fernandes headed home a brilliant header six minutes later from Luke Shaw’s cross.

And Manchester United then took the lead in the 32nd minute when Fernandes’ cross, which was meant for Marcus Rashford, ended up missing the England international and went in off the back post.

Substitute Edinson Cavani then netted a third goal for the Red Devils in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a smart finish after being found by Fernandes.

Former England star Cole was impressed by what he saw from Fernandes, but he also singled out Fred and McTominay for praise after their performances.

Asked about Fernandes’ impact, Cole said on BT Sport: “He delivers, doesn’t he?

“I thought United looked particularly solid with that midfield of Fred and Scott McTominay sitting in front of the back four. It freed up Fernandes.

“He had a great game, but he also had some moments when he did some crazy things and gave the ball away.

“But you take that with him because he’s constantly looking to penetrate with his passing, he runs beyond, he’s a leader, he’s nasty…

“But I think behind him now is the balance – Fred and McTominay sitting in there make United nice and solid and allow him to go and play and get on the ball.”

The win left Manchester United with 10 points from their opening seven games in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday 21 November.

The Red Devils are aiming to improve on their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season this term.

