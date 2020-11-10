Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Garth Crooks singled out the “outstanding” Harry Maguire for special praise after the defender helped Manchester United to claim a 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

The central defender suffered something of a stuttering start to the new season with a dip in form for both club and country following a summer which involved him getting into legal trouble in Greece.

However, Maguire has stepped up his performances in recent games and he produced a fine display at the back for the Red Devils as they came from a goal down to claim victory at Goodison Park this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes scored two and set up Edinson Cavani for the other as Manchester United returned to winning ways in the top flight following their defeat by Arsenal last weekend.

Maguire, 27, has started all seven of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League this season, and Crooks has been impressed by what he has seen from the England international of late.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Goodison Park with a smile on his face and quite rightly.

“The Manchester United manager came away with a victory and seems to have survived the media onslaught around his supposed pending departure – at least for now.

“One of the reasons the Norwegian has a stay of execution is the faith he has exhibited in his captain, Harry Maguire.

“The England defender has recovered from a shaky start to the season and was outstanding against Everton. The central defender completely nullified the aerial threat from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“Meanwhile, speculation regarding Solskjaer’s future will have to wait until after the international break. As for Maguire, he is on Three Lions duty. No rest for the wicked.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are aiming to improve on their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season this time around.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip