Denis Irwin believes that Alex Telles will end up being a “huge asset” for Manchester United following his transfer to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Red Devils completed a deal to sign Telles from FC Porto in the summer transfer window in a switch believed to be worth around £15m.

The 27-year-old has made one Champions League appearance for the Red Devils this term but he is yet to get a run-out in the Premier League.

Telles was sidelined at the end of October when he tested positive for Covid-19, but he will be hoping to make his Premier League debut for the Red Devils in the coming weeks and months.

Former Manchester United star Irwin is a keen admirer of the Brazilian and he believes that Telles will end up bring a brilliant signing for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Irwin said: “It’s an opportunity for him now, with the games coming up, to get his foot in there.

“And sometimes it’s through lack of injuries that you manage to hold down the place of the left-back position.

“I mean, we haven’t seen him too much [from him] defensively wise, but the Premier League is a tough league and he’s a full-back, so he’ll have to be good defensively.

“But we’ve already seen his qualities going forward in that game in the 70 or so minutes he played [against PSG].

“There’s no doubt that, on set-pieces, he’s going to be a huge asset to us in that respect.

“Also, I’m not going to compare him to David Beckham! But it looks like he’s got a fantastic left foot that can whip a ball in with pace, which our strikers would love to get in at the end of.”

Manchester United are currently languishing down in 14th place in the Premier League table as they prepare for their home clash against West Bromwich Albion this weekend.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip