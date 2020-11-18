N’Golo Kante has admitted that it is a “pleasure” to be playing alongside Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the France team again.

Pogba has endured something of a stuttering start to the new season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and the midfielder has only started four of the Red Devils’ seven games in the top flight so far this term.

Kante, meanwhile, has been a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC first team this season, with the midfielder having started all eight of the Blues’ games in the Premier League.

Pogba and Kante both lined up for their national team over the weekend as they helped France to claim a 1-0 win over Portugal in their Nations League clash.

Kante was the star of the show for the French, as he scored the winner and was named man of the match for his display in the clash.

With both him and Pogba having played the full 90 minutes against Portugal, Kante admitted that it was good to line up with his Premier League rival on international duty again.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Kante said: “Yes it is true, with Paul it has been a little while he’s been injured, a little while since I played with him.

“We all remember the World Cup, that whole adventure we did together, the qualifications stage and the competition, and it is a pleasure again to be playing with Paul in the national team.

“Against Portugal we had a good game and we are all satisfied with our performance.”

Kante will be expecting to feature for Chelsea FC when the Blues return to Premier League action with a trip to Newcastle United this weekend.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will welcome West Bromwich Albion to Old Trafford.

