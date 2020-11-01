Roy Keane responds to Man United’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane branded Manchester United’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal as a “huge disappointment” after the Red Devils were beaten by the Gunners in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils failed to click into gear at Old Trafford as a well-organised Arsenal side managed to keep the home team at bay and claim the three points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winner in the 69th minute at Old Trafford when he fired home a well-taken penalty after Hector Bellerin had been fouled by Paul Pogba in the box.

The win leaves Manchester United with just seven points from their first six games in the Premier League and down in 15th place in the table.

Manchester United legend Keane was not impressed by what he saw from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team at Old Trafford against the Gunners.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, Keane said of the result for Manchester United: “A huge disappointment.

“People were thinking that United had turned a corner with their last few performances [but] I was never kidded on by that.

“United started the game with no energy, no enthusiasm… with the quality they have, you make a long day for yourself.”

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Everton away from home on Saturday 7 November.

Before that, the Red Devils will take on Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

