Dimitar Berbatov issues warning to Man United players

Dimitar Berbatov has warned Manchester United’s players that they will need to quickly find some consistency in the Premier League if they are to get their campaign back on track.

The Red Devils have failed to produce consistent performances in the top flight this season and their patchy form is reflected in their lowly 14th position in the Premier League table.

Manchester United managed to bounce back from their defeat by Arsenal in the Premier League to claim a 3-1 win away at Everton at the weekend, but the Red Devils are still languishing towards the bottom of the table.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have only managed to win three games so far in the Premier League this season and they are yet to make it two victories in a row in the top flight.

Former Manchester United and Spurs star Berbatov says that the Red Devils need to focus on producing consistent performances in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “It’s like United need to be under pressure to produce a winning performance.

“But there’s only so long you can operate like that – they won’t produce the win every time the pressure is piled on.

“In the end, it isn’t going to finish well if they continue being so inconsistent. The team needs to find consistency and produce good football game after game.

“I still think the players believe in Solskjaer and they like him. I think he has their trust and they have his. There’s something that just isn’t working right in games when they are losing.

“The problem for me is, sometimes when they don’t have the ball they have a lack of mobility to chase and get the ball back.

“Overall, though, I believe they’re still playing for the manager and they all like each other. But sometimes that’s not enough and to be 14th in the table isn’t good for United.

“I hope in their next game – against West Brom in the Premier League – we won’t see another dip in form. If that happens then we’ll be talking about the same thing again.”

Manchester United will host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League in their next game after the international break.

The Red Devils are looking to build on their third-placed finish from last season.

