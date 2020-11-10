Bruno Fernandes (Photo: MUTV)

Garth Crooks singled out Bruno Fernandes for special praise after the Portugal international helped to inspire Manchester United to a 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

The Portugal international was in fine form for the Red Devils as he scored two goals and set up another to help Manchester United return to winning ways in the top flight.

Fernandes has made a huge impact since his arrival at Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window and he once again proved his worth to the Red Devils with his performance at Goodison Park.

The 26-year-old playmaker has now scored five goals and made three assists in seven Premier League games for Manchester United this season.

And BBC Sport pundit Crooks is under no illusions about how important Fernandes is to the current Manchester United team.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Crooks said: “I don’t know to what extent Bruno Fernandes was aware of media attention surrounding his manager’s long-term prospects at Old Trafford, but the way he played against Everton not only suggested he knew, but was determined to do something about it.

“The Portugal international fought for every ball, tried to win every tackle – and got booked as a consequence – scored two goals and laid another on a plate for Edinson Cavani.

“He was everywhere and made absolutely sure any speculation about Solskjaer’s immediate future was quashed.

“United have an extraordinary squad and Solskjaer has carefully put it together.

“What is needed now is for Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood to display more of what Fernandes is showing and repay some of the faith their manager has placed in them.”

Manchester United will aim to build some momentum in the Premier League when they return to action after the international break with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion.

The Red Devils are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have played one game less than most of their rivals.

