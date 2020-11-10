Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Bruno Fernandes is hoping that Edinson Cavani will be able to push on and improve his performances for Manchester United in the coming weeks and months after he scored his first goal for the Red Devils on Saturday.

Cavani came off the bench to score Manchester United’s third goal in their 3-1 victory at Everton at Goodison Park, with Fernandes having provided the assist for the Uruguayan forward.

Fernandes scored Manchester United’s other two goals in a man-of-the-match display from the Portugal international as the Red Devils bounced back from their defeat by Arsenal in style.

Cavani, 33, has been getting used to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer following his release by Paris Saint-Germain.

Fernandes has now lifted the lid on his decision to set up Cavani for Manchester United’s third goal, rather than take on the opportunity himself as he searched for a hat-trick.

Speaking to BBC Sport after Saturday’s game, Fernandes said: The point is winning the game.

“[I set up Edinson Cavani because] for a striker it is important to score for his confidence, he will be important for us and the first goal will give him confidence.

“I don’t need to think about a hat-trick, I need to think about the future.

“Every game is important, we are not good in the league so these three points are important.

“We have a game in hand so we can go closer to the top of the table.”

Both Cavani and Fernandes will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion after the international break.

