Glen Johnson rates Man United’s chances of finishing in the top four

Glen Johnson has warned Manchester United that they will need to find consistency quickly if they want to have any hope of finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Red Devils have made something of a stuttering start to the new season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and they currently find themselves down towards the bottom half of the table.

Indeed, Manchester United have only won three of their opening seven games in the top flight to leave them down in 14th place and with 10 points in the top flight.

The Red Devils have struggled to string together a consistent series of performances in recent weeks, with Manchester United having failed to win back to back games in the Premier League all season.

Manchester United produced an impressive performance when they claimed a 3-1 win at Everton at the weekend, but that result came on the back of their disappointing 1-0 loss to Arsenal the week before.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tasked with steering Manchester United towards a Premier League title challenge this season.

However, former England and Chelsea FC star Johnson has warned the Red Devils that they will need to find consistently quickly if they want to finish in the top four.

Speaking in an interview with Compare.Bet, Johnson said: “One minute you look at United and think wow, they look like they’re unstoppable, but then they go and lose to a team that they should roll over easily.

“So for me, it can only be about the mentality of the players and someone reminding them that when you play the lower calibre teams, there are still three points available, as opposed to just getting up for the big games.

“At the end of last season, they were probably the best team to watch going forward, they were unbelievable.

“They’re nine out of 10 or two out of 10, and you can’t get in the top four doing that.

“Long-term, I don’t really know who their manager will be, but for them, I think they just need to get a bit more consistent.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on West Bromwich Albion at home.

