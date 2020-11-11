Gary Neville explains what Man United are missing after win at Everton

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has called on Manchester United to find some more consistency after they bounced back with a 3-1 win at Everton over the weekend.

The Red Devils headed into the game under pressure after having suffered defeats by Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir in the Premier League and Champions League.

Manchester United fell behind at Goodison Park but Bruno Fernandes netted twice to put the visitors ahead, before the Portuguese playmaker set up Edinson Cavani to wrap up a 3-1 victory on Merseyside.

The win was a welcome one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it was just their third victory in the Premier League so far this season.

Former Manchester United defender Neville now wants to see the Red Devils find some consistency in their performances as they look to climb the Premier League table in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Neville said: “I was glued to the telly in the morning just thinking about the game, thinking what had happened the previous week, you see the reports leading up to the game and you’re just thinking you need a performance here, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club needs a performance, those players needed a performance, they went one behind and you’re thinking, ‘here we go’, but actually [Anthony] Martial had a chance before 1-0 and United deservedly came out on top in the end.

“They’re just so inconsistent, if you think about over the last couple of weeks, the performance against RB Leipzig, the performance against Paris Saint-Germain, the performance at Goodison Park, then in between that the performance in Turkey and against Arsenal.

“Just up and down, they’ve got to get rid of that because it’s a thing that will always put them under pressure as players and it will always put the manager under pressure.

“You need consistency. That’s what, ultimately champions need to be and at this moment they are inconsistent.”

Manchester United are looking to improve on their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

The Red Devils, who have not won the title since 2013, will return to Premier League action after the international break when they host West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

