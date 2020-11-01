Dimitar Berbatov rates Man United’s Premier League title chances

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov believes that it’s too early to consider Manchester United as Premier League title challenges, because the Red Devils have not been consistent enough so far this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side secured an impressive 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday night when Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a hat-trick to add to goals from Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial.

Despite winning their two Champions League games this season, Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League so far, with the Red Devils having taken just seven points from their first five games.

Manchester United will be looking to lay down a marker for the season ahead when they take on Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Berbatov has been impressed by what he has seen from Manchester United in recent games, but he warned that the Red Devils will now need to start showing more consistency.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “Everyone assumed Manchester United would have a tough time against Leipzig, but they were really excellent, a complete performance.

“They pressed when they needed to press, attacked the ball well, passed the ball well, and they also showed that the goals are there, it’s just a matter of bringing them out. It was a great night for the team all around.

“It’s hard to know why they have been so good in Europe, but less impressive in the Premier League, at times it’s just different in both competitions.

“Fatigue and motivation play a part, it can be hard to switch back and forth, and a lot of it is just coincidence too.

“This result at home will do wonders for United’s confidence, as their home record hasn’t been fantastic. Not only have they won at home, they’ve beaten Leipzig 5-0!

“That is an incredible result. Hopefully this win will change their fortunes going forward.

“Ole deserves credit for performances like this, it can’t be a situation where good results are the players, the bad results are the manager, that does not work.

“I wouldn’t jump to the conclusion that United all of a sudden can win the Premier League or the Champions League, it is too early and they need to become that word again, consistent.

“They have lacked this over the last while, if they find that then we can wonder about titles, but they need to win games regularly.”

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League and without a trophy last term in what was Solskjaer’s first full campaign in charge.

The Red Devils are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they travel to face Istanbul Basaksehir.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip