Robin van Persie delivers his verdict on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough time to turn his side’s season around.

The Norwegian head coach has already found himself under pressure at Old Trafford this term following a stuttering start to the new campaign.

Manchester United have only managed to win two of their six games in the Premier League so far this season to leave them down in 15th place in the top-flight table.

The Red Devils slumped to a disappointing 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend, and they were then beaten 2-1 by Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United will now attempt to get back to winning ways when they travel to Everton in the Premier League this weekend before the next international break.

The Red Devils’ stuttering form has inevitably started to lead to speculation about Solskjaer’s future at the club, with Mauricio Pochettino having been touted as a possible candidate to take over at Old Trafford.

However, former Red Devils and Arsenal star Van Persie would prefer to see Manchester United stick with Solskjaer.

Speaking to BT Sport, Van Persie said: “I’m not a big fan of sacking coaches, as a player as well, I never liked that.

“I never thought in most cases that was the solution to suddenly finding the same team playing great football again.

“I’ve said it many times before about Solskjaer and about other coaches as well, give him time to really implement their ideas.

“In the end, I’m sitting here to give my opinion, not to judge his way of coaching or whatever, I’m just giving my opinion about what I see in the games.

“I hope that they give him time, what’s in it for me for him to lose his job? I don’t want anyone to lose their job.

“But I’m a fan of football. What I see I’m just giving my opinion about that and tonight both going forward and defensively it was not good enough.”

Manchester United are aiming to try and challenge for the title this season after having finished third last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip