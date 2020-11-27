Owen Hargreaves: What I really think of Donny van de Beek at Man United

Owen Hargreaves believes that Donny van de Beek deserves a starting spot in the Manchester United team following his recent displays for the Red Devils.

The Netherlands international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has found his first-team opportunities to be limited this season, with the Dutchman yet to start a single game in the Premier League despite having made six appearances from the bench in the top flight.

Van de Beek has, however, made three starts in the Champions League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, and he produced a fine display as he helped Manchester United to claim a 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday night.

Former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves was highly impressed by what he saw from Van de Beek at Old Trafford, and he feels that the Dutchman now deserves a starting spot in the team.

Speaking to BT Sport after Tuesday’s home win, Hargreaves said: “Van de Beek is so unselfish that he can just fit in.

“I think he’s played himself into the starting line-up.”

Van de Beek will be hoping to feature when Manchester United take on Southampton away from home in the Premier League on Sunday.

