Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on Paul Pogba situation at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved to underline Paul Pogba’s importance to the Manchester United team this season.

The France international’s situation at Old Trafford seems to have been a relentless source of uncertainty for some time now, with the midfielder regularly having been linked with a move away from the club.

Pogba, 27, has found his first-team opportunities to be somewhat limited this season and a regular run in the side was hampered by a positive test for coronavirus earlier on in the campaign.

The World Cup winner played in all three of France’s fixtures during the international break and he will now be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team under Solskjaer.

The Manchester United boss has now insisted that he has been happy with Pogba’s input this term and he has talked him up as a crucial member of his squad.

Speaking at a news conference before Manchester United’s clash with Newcastle United this weekend, Solskjaer said: “Paul had a difficult season last season and he has had Covid now.

“I think those three games he played for France helped both us and Paul. It helps France, he gets his rhythm and he gets his fitness.

“I have spoken to Paul and he certainly felt, towards the end of the Portugal game and definitely in the Sweden game, he felt stronger for it. He played well and they qualified.

“I think he is only going to improve and, as I have said, Paul is a very important player for us and a very important person for us. To have him in form and happy is going to be vital for the run that we are hopefully going to put together now.”

Pogba will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Champions League action on Tuesday night with a home clash against Istanbul Basaksehir.

After that, the Red Devils will travel to face Southampton in the Premier League next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip