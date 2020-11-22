Paul Scholes has admitted that he wonders where Manchester United would be without Bruno Fernandes in their team.

The Portugal international was the hero once again on Saturday night as he scored the winner from the penalty spot for the Red Devils in their 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January, has scored six goals and made three assists in eight Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this term.

He has also netted twice in the cup competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and former Red Devils midfielder Scholes admits he questions where the Red Devils would be without their talismanic 26-year-old midfielder.

Speaking to BT Sport after Saturday evening’s game, Scholes said: “You do wonder where Man United would be without Fernandes.

“Before Bruno came in, United couldn’t create a chance.”

Former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand added, as quoted by Metro: “Everything comes through him [Fernandes].

“He’s a player who creates and takes on responsibility. It seems like he likes that.”

Manchester United – who are now ninth in the Premier League table – will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they host Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford.

After that, the Red Devils will switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Southampton next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip