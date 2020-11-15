Man United struggles affecting Paul Pogba, claims Didier Deschamps

Manchester United’s patchy form is affecting Paul Pogba, according to France boss Didier Deschamps.

The Red Devils have struggled to produce consistent form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season and they currently find themselves languishing down in 14th place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United have managed to win just three of their opening seven games in the top flight and they are yet to win back to back fixtures this season in the Premier League.

Pogba, 27, has been in and out of the Manchester United team this season, with the French midfielder having only started four of the Red Devils’ seven games in the top flight this term.

France boss Deschamps believes that Manchester United’s stuttering form has been affecting Pogba in recent weeks after he linked up with his national team-mates.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Deschamps said: “He’s not in his best form, of course. I knew that before the game.

“This match was meant to give him some rhythm. He knew that he would only play for an hour.

“It’s hard to remember to be positive. Obviously, he’s not in one of his better periods.

“Like all players who have a club situation that is not positive, they are also impacted mentally. I know him well enough and it can happen at some points.”

Pogba will be hoping to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion next weekend after the international break.

The French midfielder came on to play the final eight minutes of Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Everton last weekend.

