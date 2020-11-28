Dimitar Berbatov has urged Sergio Ramos to consider a move to Manchester United if his time at Real Madrid is up.

The Real Madrid legend has already notched up 17 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish side this season, but his future has become a talking point in recent months.

Ramos’ current deal at Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the season, and there has so far not been any official news about a new contract for the veteran defender.

If Ramos doesn’t sign a new deal with the Spanish side, the 34-year-old could end up leaving the Bernabeu at the end of the season on a free transfer.

After having seen how well Thiago Silva has slotted in at Chelsea FC, former Manchester United star Berbatov believes that Ramos could enjoy a similar success story at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview with Betfair, as quoted by Metro, Berbatov said: “There has been a lot of speculation about the future of Sergio Ramos, according to reports both the player and club are yet to come to an agreement on a new contract.

“With Ramos 34 years old, they are probably fighting over a one-year or two-year contract.

“Thiago Silva, who is even older at 36-years-old has proven that it is never too late to move to the Premier League and so far it is working out well for the Brazilian.

“I’m sure if Ramos wanted to move to a club like United then it would work out well for him too.

“He’s in great shape, he’s still a world-class defender and in my opinion there’s still a lot of football left in him.

“I see him as a Real Madrid player, however, and I think player and club will find a solution and he will stay.

“I’ll be surprised if he leaves, but if things don’t work out then I’m sure a lot of clubs will be interested in him.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they take on Southampton away from home.

The Red Devils are aiming to make it three wins on the spin in the top flight.

