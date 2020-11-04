Roy Keane predicts where Man United will finish this season

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane believes that Manchester United could struggle to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season following their stuttering start to the new campaign.

Manchester United’s poor start to the new campaign continued on Sunday when they suffered a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal at Old Trafford as the Gunners won away at the ground for the first time in 14 years.

The Red Devils are currently down in 15th place in the Premier League table and have only won two of their opening six games in the top flight to raise serious questions about their ability to challenge for the title this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been hoping for his side to push on and challenge for the trophy this season after his Manchester United side finished third last term.

However, former Manchester United captain Keane believes that the Red Devils are well off the pace in terms of their performances and claims that they could struggle to finish in the top four if they don’t turn things around quickly.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday after the game, Keane said: “For Ole, his spell here, I think last year you’re thinking they finished the season strongly, three semi-finals. But three semi-finals is not good enough for Manchester United.

“And we’re building this season up to be make or break for Ole. And at this moment in time it’s not looking good for him.

“He talks about the players, we forgive players for most things, making mistakes or having an off day. But when you listen to a manager and he’s talking about, ‘we didn’t start well’ and ‘enthusiasm’, I scratch my head at players who don’t have enthusiasm for a game of football.

“They spoke about the game during the week [as an excuse for the defeat], Champions League games are chalk and cheese in terms of what a Premier League challenge brings you.

“So the fact when players don’t turn up [against Arsenal] and don’t have a go until the end when the race is almost over, they’ll have that now with this league campaign.

“I never thought for one minute they’ll be challenging Liverpool and Man City but the way they’ve started this, the top four even seems out of reach.

“And at this early stage sometimes you say, ‘there’s no need to panic’, but the results and the performances suggest they should be panicking because it’s not been good enough.

“He [Solskjaer] says they are a good boys and they want to win. I judge players by their actions, we don’t see this from this group of players, we just don’t see it, my eyes don’t lie to me.

“I’d love to be sitting here saying, ‘they look like a great bunch of lads, they’ll bounce back, close football is all about disappointments’.

“But this group, their last huge disappointment was only three or four weeks ago against Spurs, it wasn’t three or four months ago where you think, ‘they’ll win their next 10 or 15 games’.

“This team reacts for a few weeks, then gets carried away with themselves and think, ‘we’re a team now’.”

Manchester United are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they take on Istanbul Basaksehir at home.

The Red Devils will then attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Everton on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip