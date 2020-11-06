Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues Man United rallying cry ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing his Manchester United team to respond when they take on Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

The Red Devils head into their clash with the Toffees on the back of disappointing defeats in all competitions.

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend at Old Trafford, and they then suffered a 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Solskjaer’s side have struggled to find consistent form in all competitions this season, and they currently find themselves down in 15th place in the Premier League table after a poor start.

The Norwegian head coach is now preparing to take his Manchester United team to Goodison Park to take on Everton on Saturday afternoon, and he says that his side will have no choice but to respond against the Toffees.

Speaking in an interview after Wednesday’s defeat in Turkey, Solskjaer said: “It’s not easy to be positive now, of course it isn’t when you just lost the way we did.

“But these players are good players and we have a chance on Saturday to get going again.

“The last two results have been a punch to the stomach. The only way I know to respond, and I hope the players as well, is to get your act together for Everton.”

Manchester United were hoping to try and challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished in third place in the table under Solskjaer last term.

However, the Red Devils have failed to find consistent form in the top flight so far, and they are currently down in 15th place, having only won two of their six outings.

