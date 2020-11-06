Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to questions about his Man United future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has declined to comment on speculation suggesting that his job could be on the line at Manchester United.

The Norwegian head coach has found himself under pressure in recent days at Old Trafford after his side lost two games on the bounce in all competitions.

Manchester United produced a disappointing performance as they were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend, and they then suffered a 2-1 defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils have made a stuttering start to the new Premier League season, and they are currently all the way down in 15th place in the table having taken just seven points from their first six games.

Manchester United’s poor start to the new campaign is likely to lead to speculation about Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford.

However, Solskjaer himself has insisted that he is not thinking about anything other than preparing the Red Devils for their next game.

“I decline to comment on such a thing,” Solskjaer said.

“Of course, it’s early on and opinions are out there all the time. You’ve got to stay strong. I’m employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with my staff.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action this weekend when they take on Everton away from home on Saturday lunchtime.

The Red Devils were hoping to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they finished third and without a trophy last term.

