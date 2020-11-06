Robin van Persie sends Man United message to Harry Maguire

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie believes that Harry Maguire needs to improve his distribution from the back at Manchester United.

Maguire started for the Red Devils on Wednesday night as Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.

The England international has struggled to produce consistent performances for Manchester United so far this season after a difficult summer in which he ran into legal trouble in Greece.

Van Persie believes that Maguire needs to step his game up when it comes to finding his team-mates from defence.

Speaking to BT Sport after Wednesday’s defeat in Turkey, Van Persie said: “Everyone is talking about Maguire being fantastic on the ball, so far he’s not been fantastic on the ball going forward with his passing but that’s not only down to him.

“Overall, in some situations – the team is not well positioned. You see Fred coming to take on the ball from the centre-back places – he should not do that, Maguire should do that – he should play in a zone higher up the pitch where it’s more difficult to play but it gives people more options to play.

“Forward players should play as high as possible. It’s not clicking because the positioning of the players is not right.”

Maguire, 27, has started all six of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League so far this season and has scored one goal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Van Persie continued: “On the pitch what I’m seeing is that he could bring more to the team, defensively but especially on the ball because everyone was talking about how great he is on the ball.

“It is not only down to him, you have to make space for each other. He should get options in midfield from the forward players. Do they give him enough options?

“Sometimes it does click, you could see the midfielders did find the forward players but it’s not consistent enough for the moment. You should always have your runs in behind, you should always have depth in your game and that’s not always the case.”

Manchester United will aim to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Everton away from home on Saturday.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 defeat by Arsenal in their most recent Premier League outing to leave them down in 15th place in the top-flight table.

