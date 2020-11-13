Andy Cole names how many years Man United are from winning the title

Andy Cole believes that Manchester United are still two years away from being able to mount a serious title challenge.

The Red Devils have made something of a stuttering start to the new Premier League season, with Manchester United currently languishing down in 14th place in the table.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistency this term and they have been unable to win back to back games in the Premier League, leaving them with just three wins from their opening seven fixtures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have been hoping for his team to push on this season after they finished in third place in the top-flight table last term.

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013, and former Red Devils star Cole is not expecting to see them challenge for the title again quite yet.

Speaking in an interview with The Mirror, Cole replied when asked how long it will be before the Red Devils challenge again: “Two years.

“You watched the game on Sunday, Manchester City and Liverpool, that’s the level Manchester United have to get to and that’s not going to happen by next season.

“Everything is a process. It’s about consistency. In football it’s consistency and confidence and if you marry those things together then football won’t change.

“You have to be consistent in that as well. The gaffer always used to say that if you had eight or nine playing well of course you can carry the team. If you’re all playing well then who is going to beat you? You need that belief.

“We used to beat teams in the tunnel. They’d want to keep us quiet for 20 minutes but we’d want to score two in the first 20 minutes – and, from there, everything is possible.

“It’ll take two years because you have to add players, improve, add two or three players and really improve the team. That’s where you find the consistency.

“Ole is a Man United legend and of course he knows what it takes. I hope he gets as much time as is needed.

“When United get it right, they get it right and they dominate because they got it right.”

Manchester United were 3-1 winners at Everton at the weekend and they will be looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight for the first time this season when they take on West Bromwich Albion at home after the international break.

