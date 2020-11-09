Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes prediction about Edinson Cavani at Man United

Man United striker Edinson Cavani (Photo: Edinson Cavani / Instagram)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Edinson Cavani is now ready to push on and score more goals after he opened his Manchester United account on Saturday.

The 33-year-old came off the bench to score Manchester United’s third goal with a cool finish in their 3-1 victory at Everton at Goodison Park.

Cavani has been getting used to life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer, and he is yet to start a game for Solskjaer’s side.

The Uruguay international will now be hoping to start for the Red Devils in the coming games as he bids to prove himself as worthy of a spot in the team to the Norwegian head coach.

Solskjaer was delighted to see Cavani get off the mark on Saturday, and he is hoping that there will be more to come from the experienced forward in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Solskjaer said of Cavani: “Hopefully, he’s getting better and better and sharper and sharper.

“Today, it was just trying to finish the game off, because we played well.

“It’s great for him to get his first goal. That’s a weight off his shoulders and now he’s just ready to kick on.”

On the game as a whole, Solskjaer said: “If we can get this determination, mindset, approach every single game, we’ll be hard to play against.

“You see all the tackles that Scott and Fred were winning in the middle there, we’re tight, we’re compact, we win the ball, we play, we’ve got spaces, that’s how we want to see these boys. So we’re very pleased with that.

“I can’t praise the boys enough for the character that they’ve shown. I didn’t want to do it [talk about the schedule] before the game, because I don’t want to start giving them excuses before but after, you have to have some common sense to let these boys showcase what they’re really about.

“I thought we saw that at times today but to get this product better, fixture scheduling has to be better.”

Manchester United will look to make it back to back wins in the Premier League when they return to action after the international break with a home clash against West Bromwich Albion.

The Red Devils finished in third place in the Premier League table last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip