Manchester United failed with a bid to sign FC Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati in the summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by The Mirror, is reporting that the Red Devils attempted to sign the 18-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window to add more attacking flair to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The same article states that Manchester United had agreed a £133m deal in principle through super-agent Jorge Mendes for Fati after the 20-time English champions missed out on the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the transfer market.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona rejected Manchester United’s approach for Fati despite the Red Devils making a huge offer for the relatively inexperienced teenager.

The report reveals that the Spanish side believe that Fati has a bright future at Camp Nou and the La Liga outfit were unwilling to sell the teenager.

The story adds that FC Barcelona have the option to extend Fati’s current deal by an extra two years to keep the winger at Camp Nou until 2024.

Sport go on to reveal that Fati has a contract release clause in the region of £357m to put FC Barcelona in a strong position.

Fati has scored four times in seven games in La Liga so far this season.

The Red Devils were 1-0 winners against West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday evening thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ winner.

Manchester United make the trip to Southampton next weekend.

