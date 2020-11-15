Man United’s stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer revealed – report

Manchester United have no plans to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are not putting together a package to lure the Portuguese legend back to Old Trafford despite speculation in recent past weeks.

The same article states that Manchester United have laughed off the recent speculation suggesting that the 20-time English champions are set to bring the club legend back to the Premier League giants.

According to the same story, the Old Trafford outfit aren’t prepared to pay a transfer fee as well as match Ronaldo’s wage demands, with Manchester United having sold the 35-year-old back in 2009.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United have reservations about the financial implications of a deal to re-sign the former Real Madrid forward.

The Manchester Evening News conclude by reporting that the Red Devils are “highly unlikely” to sign Ronaldo given the Red Devils didn’t sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer due to the fiscal impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games in all competitions in six seasons at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, winning three Premier League titles, the Champions League crowns, two League Cups and the FA Cup.

The Portugal international moved to Real Madrid from Manchester United in what was a world-record £80m move at the time back in 2009.

Manchester United signed five players in the summer transfer window but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer failed to bring in a top winger.

The Red Devils will welcome West Brom to Old Trafford in their next Premier League game.

