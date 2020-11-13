Manchester United have begun talks about securing Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, according to reports in Argentina.

ESPN Argentina reporter Christian Martin is quoted by Metro as saying that Manchester United are exploring the possibility of bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford following his departure 11 years ago.

The same article states that Juventus could look to sell the Portugal international at the end of the season because of the 35-year-old’s hefty salary at the Serie A champions.

According to the same story, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with swoop to sign the former Real Madrid forward in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Metro go on to report that Ronaldo is prepared to take a look at Manchester United’s proposal as the club legend plots his next move after Juventus.

The article states that the Italian giants are unlikely to stand in Ronaldo’s way if the Portuguese forward asks to leave the Italian club.

Manchester United could face a battle with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Ronaldo given that the French club’s sporting director Leonardo has already expressed an interest in the veteran striker, according to the same article.

Ronaldo netted 118 goals in 292 games in all competitions during his six seasons at Manchester United before the Portuguese forward completed what was formerly a world-record move to Real Madrid in 2009.

The 35-year-old won three Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and three League Cups during his stint at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have only won the Europa League and the League Cup in the seven seasons since Ronaldo’s former manager Sir Alex Ferguson stood down as manager.

