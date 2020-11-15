Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund centre-half Dan-Axel Zagadou as a potential defensive recruit, according to a report in Italy.

Italian website CalcioMercato, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News, is reporting that Manchester United have set their sights on a potential deal to sign the 21-year-old defender.

The same article states that the Red Devils are monitoring Zagadou’s situation at Borussia Dortmund given that his current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

According to the same story, Manchester United are looking to sign a new centre-half to partner club captain Harry Maguire in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

The media outlet go on to add that the Red Devils didn’t pull the trigger on signing a new centre-half this summer because the 20-time English champions wanted to offload Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones before investing in a new defender.

The Manchester Evening News add that Zagadou ruptured his knee ligaments in August, which could be a concern for Manchester United that given the French defender has been injured twice in the calendar year.

Zagadou has scored four times in 60 games over the past two and a half seasons at the Bundesliga giants after the France Under-21 international moved to Borussia Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

The 6ft 5ins defender has won the German Super Cup during his fledging career at Dortmund so far.

Solskjaer has used Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe at centre-half in the 2020-21 campaign.

Manchester United will host West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

