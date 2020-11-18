Manchester United are facing competition in the race to sign Braga defender David Carmo, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign the Braga defender to bolster their options at the back after a mixed start to the 2020-21 Premier League season.

The same article states the 20-time English champions are contemplating a bid to sign the promising Braga defender ahead of the 2021 January transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United can expect competition from one of their top-six rivals in the race to sign Carmo, 21, after his impressive performances for the Portuguese club.

The Athletic claim that Manchester United are ready to battle their domestic rival for Carmo’s signature as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to find a long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

The report also says that Braga believe they’re in a strong position in negotiations after Carmo signed a new long-term deal at the Portuguese club last week.

According to the article, Manchester United and other potential suitors can sign Carmo if they activate his £36m release clause.

Carmo has made eight appearances in all competitions in the 2020-21 season so far to underline his continued importance to Braga.

The 6ft 5ins defender has made 23 appearances for the Braga senior team in his fledgling career so far.

Manchester United will host West Brom in their next Premier League game on Saturday night.

