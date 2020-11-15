Manchester United are interested in Portuguese defender David Carmo as a prospective centre-half partner for Harry Maguire, according to a report in Portugal.

Website ESPN, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Carmo has caught Manchester United’s eye after the 21-year-old’s impressive performances in Portuguese top flight this season.

The same article states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to sign a left-sided centre-half to complement Maguire after Manchester United missed out on Netherlands international Nathan Ake in the 2020 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Manchester United can expect to face competition from a number of clubs for Carmo’s signature from some of their Premier League rivals.

ESPN go on to write that Serie A giants AS Roma and Fiorentina are also interested in Carmo but the media outlet anticipate the 21-year-old’s list of suitors to grow.

The report claims that Manchester United will need to sell Marcos Rojo or Phil Jones before the 20-time English champions can sign Carmo or a new centre-half.

The article concludes that Solskjaer is particularly eager to sign Carmo because the centre-half is left-footed.

Carmo has made eight appearances in all competitions for Braga this season, helping the Portuguese side to keep the pressure on Sporting Lisbon and Benfica at the top of the Primeira Liga.

The 6ft 5ins came through the ranks at Braga before Carmo has gone on to make 23 appearances in the first team.

Manchester United will host West Brom in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

