Celtic are interested in a potential swoop to sign Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Henderson is facing a dilemma at Manchester United because the England international has so far been unable to usurp David De Gea as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The same article states that England manager Gareth Southgate has informed Henderson that he would be his number one if the Manchester United shot-stopper was playing regular first-team football.

According to the same story, Southgate’s stance could force Henderson to push for a loan move in the January transfer window in order to bolster his chances of being England’s first-choice goalkeeper before next summer’s European championship.

90Min claim that Henderson is unlikely to secure a return to Sheffield United after the Blades signed Aaron Ramsdale in an £18m deal from Bournemouth in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The report goes on to add that Celtic could provide Henderson with a potential solution thanks to the Scottish Premier League outfit’s interest in the shot-stopper.

The website concludes that Manchester United are willing to work hard to help Henderson secure a loan mov to bolster his England prospects.

Henderson made 86 appearances for Sheffield United over the past two seasons before he returned from his loan spell at Bramall Lane to fight for a first-team place at Manchester United.

Manchester United will host West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

