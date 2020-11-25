Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United transfer update on Dean Henderson

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that Dean Henderson wants to stay at Manchester United despite reports of the England international seeking a loan move in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old returned to the Manchester United squad in the 2020 summer transfer window after the end of Henderson’s season-long loan spell at their Premier League rivals Sheffield United.

Henderson established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the English top flight during his loan spell at the Blades under Chris Wilder.

However, the English shot-stopper opted to return to Manchester United to compete with David De Gea for a starting spot in the Red Devils team.

De Gea endured an error-strewn 2019-20 campaign to leave the door slightly ajar for Henderson to force the issue in the current campaign.

However, the 30-year-old has managed to improve his performance level this season to retain his starting spot in the Manchester United team.

Henderson has been limited to just three appearances in the Champions League and the League Cup.

The Manchester United number two has been linked with a potential loan move to Brighton, Leeds United or Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

However, Solskjaer has underlined that Henderson wants to stay at Manchester United and fight for a starting spot.

“Dean wants to stay at Manchester United and play for Manchester United,” said Solskjaer.

Asked if he could understand Henderson’s apparent eagerness to leave given Manchester United have just one Carabao Cup fixture before the international break, Solskjaer added:

“I can’t see the logic in him playing only one game before Christmas. Do you know how many games we’ve got? So I disagree completely that Tuesday could be make or break for Dean.

“He has come back in, he is training really well, he is maturing. He is training with, for me, one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He has got potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

“It’s a great competition between them, so I don’t buy that argument that it is a make or break for him.”

Henderson made his senior England debut in the 3-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland at Wembley last week.

Manchester United will make the trip to Southampton in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip