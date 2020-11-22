Man United in three-way battle to sign 18-year-old Ligue 1 star – report

Manchester United are in a three-way battle with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the race to sign Eduardo Camavinga, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Marca, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the highly-rated Rennes teenager in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Camavinga’s electric form in the French top flight has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

According to the same story, Serie A side Juventus could also enter the race for the Rennes forward.

Marca report that any potential suitor would have to pay in the region of £62m to secure the teenager’s signature in the January transfer window.

The Spanish media outlet add that Rennes are in a precarious position given Camavinga has 18 months left to run on his current deal.

Camavinga has scored one goal and has made one assist in eight games in Ligue 1 this season as well as getting on the score-sheet in France’s 7-1 win over Ukraine last month.

The France international has established himself as a regular in the Rennes team over the past season and a half.

Manchester United missed out on the signing of Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho in the 2020 summer transfer window.

The Red Devils ended up bringing in Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri and Alex Telles.

Manchester United will take on West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

