Manchester United could risk missing out on the signing of Isak Bergmann Johannesson after Serie A champions Juventus entered the race to sign the newly-capped Iceland international, according to a report in England.

The Mirror is reporting that Bergmann’s performances for Swedish side IFK Norrkoping have caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in Europe ahead of the 2021 January transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the Icelandic teenager over the past year or so following his impressive displays in the Swedish top flight.

According to the same story, Juventus are plotting a bid to sign the 17-year-old in January but the Serie A side haven’t yet matched IFK Norrkoping’s asking price.

The Mirror reveal that IFK Norrkoping want £5m plus add-ons for the promising talent that could see Bergmann’s eventual price tag rise to around £10m.

The report goes to state that Manchester United risk being left behind by Juventus in the negotiations given that the Red Devils haven’t made any progress with their attempt to sign the teenager.

According to the article, Liverpool FC are also interested in Bergmann but Manchester United represent a dream club for the Iceland international.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday night thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ winner.

The Red Devils will take on Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in their next Champions League fixture at Old Trafford before Manchester United face Southampton at St Mary’s next weekend.

