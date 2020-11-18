Manchester United are still interested in a potential swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that the Red Devils are looking to strike a deal with the Bundesliga outfit over the transfer of Sancho to the 20-time English champions.

The same article states that Manchester United missed out on Sancho in the summer transfer window after the Red Devils offered £100m for the England international but fell £10m short of Borussia Dortmund’s value of the 20-year-old.

According to the same story, Sancho remains at the top of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list despite the protracted transfer saga in the summer.

90Min reveal that the Manchester United manager believes the Red Devils need a top right winger to challenge for the Premier League title after a slow start to the 2020-21 season.

The report claims that Manchester United are hoping to agree a deal in the January transfer window before Sancho then completes a switch to Manchester in the summer.

The article concludes that the 20-time English champions have already started preparing for a fresh approach to sign Sancho.

Sancho has made two assists in six games in the Bundesliga this season. The England star scored in Dortmund’s 2-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League.

