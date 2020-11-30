Manchester United want to re-sign Jonny Evans on a free transfer from Leicester City, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils are interested in a swoop to sign their former centre-half when his current deal expires at Leicester at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Evans isn’t close to reaching a new agreement with Leicester to open the door for Manchester United to work on a deal for the 32-year-old.

According to the same story, Manchester United’s transfer committee have shortlisted Evans as a potential option to reinforce Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence.

The Sun are reporting that the 20-time English champions have £20m to spend on a defensive recruits in the January transfer window.

The media outlet claim that Solskjaer and his assistant manager Mike Phelan are big admirers of the Northern Irish defender.

Evans started his professional career at Manchester United and broke into the first-team under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 2008-09 Premier League season.

The Northern Irish defender went on to score seven times in 198 games in all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit over eight seasons.

Evans won three Premier League titles and the League Cup twice.

The 32-year-old moved to West Brom in 2015 before Leicester signed Evans in 2018 where the Northern Irish defender has produced some of the best football of his career.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip