Mauricio Pochettino (Photo: YouTube)

Manchester United have made contact with Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, according to a report.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils have started the process of looking for a potential replacement for the Norwegian head coach.

The same article states that Manchester United have contacted the 48-year-old former Spurs manager’s representatives after the club’s poor run of results in the past couple of weeks.

According to the same story, Solskjaer had the backing of the Manchester United hierarchy until their 2-1 loss to Turkish minnows Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United are reluctant to part company with Solskjaer at such a premature stage of the season but results have left the 20-time English champions with a big decision to make.

The Manchester Evening News go on to state that the Red Devils wouldn’t have to pay Spurs a compensation fee given the deadline for such a package passed back in May.

The media outlet claim that Pochettino still wants to take over the reins of Manchester United despite missing out on the role when Jose Mourinho was fired back in December 2018.

Manchester United beat Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig in their opening two Champions League group-stage fixtures to reserve their best performances for Europe this term.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to find a level of consistency in the Premier League, losing to Arsenal, Tottenham and Crystal Palace this term.

Manchester United will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip