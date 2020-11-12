Jamie Carragher sends message to Man United about Paul Pogba’s future

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should be looking into selling Paul Pogba.

The France international has made a poor start to the 2020-21 season to raise questions about the Manchester United midfielder’s long-term future at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has seen his importance to the Red Devils diminish over the past 11 months following the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese playmaker has become Manchester United’s talisman in the middle of the park, scoring 18 times in 33 games in all competitions.

Pogba has made four starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, failing to score a goal or make an assist.

The club-record signing has found his first-team opportunities limited in recent weeks after Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to go for Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Fred in the middle of the park.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher believes that Manchester United should be working hard in the background to try to find a buyer for Pogba to end the £89m star’s time at the 20-time English champions.

“He’s possibly never done well in any position or tactical set up that different managers have had,” Carragher told talkSPORT.

“Would I pick him in the Manchester United team? No, I wouldn’t. He’s a huge name, he’s come for a huge transfer fee, but I don’t think he’s a great player.

“People say he’s won the World Cup and I get that. But when he came in I thought he might have the impact like Lampard at Chelsea, Gerrard at Liverpool, Yaya Toure at Man City – those players drove their team to titles, European Cups.

“When you’re that man who’s seen as the one to take United to the next level, which people might say it’s too much pressure to put on one man, but that’s what we were told was coming.

“It just hasn’t happened for him at Manchester United. For me, I’d be looking to move him on.”

Manchester United signed Pogba in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window after the French midfielder moved to the Italian club from the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012.

Pogba has only won the Europa League and the League Cup during his four-year stint at Manchester United.

Manchester United will take on West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday 21 November.

