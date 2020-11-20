Manchester United are being linked with a possible fresh bid for long-term defensive target Raphael Varane, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that the Red Devils are in the market to sign a new centre-half to complement their world-record defensive signing Harry Maguire.

The same article states that Varane has 18 months left to run on his current deal with Real Madrid to raise questions about the France international’s future in the Spanish capital.

According to the same story, Manchester United have a good relationship with Varane’s representatives, Base Soccer Agency, to open the door to a potential transfer to Old Trafford.

The report goes on to suggest that the Red Devils could benefit from a player of Varane’s experience reinforcing their leaky defence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The media outlet add that Paul Pogba’s uncertain future could play a part in any potential deal that would see Varane finally complete a move to the 20-time English champions.

The Manchester Evening News conclude their report by claiming that Manchester United would have to pay less than £100m for the World Cup winner.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to Real Madrid from Lens in the 2011 summer transfer window after Manchester United missed out on the signing of the defender under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Varane has scored 15 times in 329 games in all competitions in the past nine seasons.

The French defender has won three La Liga titles, the Champions League four times and the Spanish Cup.

