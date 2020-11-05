Man United to rival Leicester in race for Samuel Chukwueze - report

Manchester United are interested in Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 5 November 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have joined Leicester City in the race to sign Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Manchester United are interested in a swoop to sign the Villarreal forward to bolster their attacking options.

The same article states that the Red Devils face a stiff battle to win the race to sign the 21-year-old given that Everton and Leicester City have also registered an interest in the La Liga star.

According to the same report, Chelsea FC have already been tracking Chukwueze for some time along with Liverpool FC and Wolves.

90Min go on to claim that Villarreal are unlikely to sell the Nigeria winger for less than his contract release clause, which currently stands at £80m.

The media outlet go on to suggest that the Spanish side are in a strong position given Chukwueze has signed two new deals in the past 16 months.

The Nigerian winger has scored one goal in six games in La Liga so far this season, finding the back of the net against Real Valladolid.

The 21-year-old has netted 12 goals in 84 games in all competitions over the past two-and-a-half seasons in the Villarreal first team.

Manchester United signed five new players in the 2020 summer transfer window, bringing in Ajax playmaker Donny van de Beek, FC Porto defender Alex Telles, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, Penarol teenager Facundo Pellistri and Atalanta winger Amad Diallo.

However, the Red Devils have made a slow start to the Premier League season and are currently in 15th place in the table.

