Man United hope to sell up to four players in January transfer window – report

Manchester United are planning to sell at least four players in the January transfer window to trim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, according to a report in England.

The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sell Argentina duo Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo as well as England centre-half Phil Jones in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Timothy Fosu-Mensah is up for sale following his inability to force his way into Solskjaer’s plans at the 20-time English champions.

According to the same story, the versatile defender is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 Premier League season to open up the possibility of Fosu-Mensah leaving in a cut-price deal in January.

The report goes on to add that Manchester United have the option to extend Romero and Rojo’s respective deals for an additional 12 months but the Red Devils are unlikely to activate the clauses given the pair’s diminishing importance to the Old Trafford outfit.

The Manchester Evening News claim that Romero’s departure is likely after the Argentinian goalkeeper became third-choice at Old Trafford this summer following Dean Henderson’s return from a loan spell at Sheffield United.

The media outlet add that Manchester United have attempted to offload Rojo in five of the last six transfer windows with no success.

Manchester United will host West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

